0
Menu
Sports

Christian Atsu death breaks hearts of currrent and former Ghanaian footballers

Christian Atsu And Asamoah Gyan 5768798 Christian Atsu and Asamiah Gyan(R)

Sat, 18 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some former and current Black Stars players have been left broken hearten after learning of the passing of Christian Atsu following an earthquake in Turkey.

Current players Tariq Lamptey, Joseph Paintsil, Felix Afena-Gyan, Gideon Mensah, Kamal Sowah and Salisu Mohammed together with former players like Asamoah Gyan, Antony Baffoe, and a host of ex-Black Stars have all paid tribute to Atsu.

Atsu's club, Hatayaspor announced his passing on Saturday, February 18, 2023, confirming that the player was found lifeless after the earthquake.

There club's announcement confirmed an earlier report that the Ghana international from the earthquake incident of February 6, 2023.

Christian Atsu made 60 appearances for Ghana, scoring 10 goals.

Read the tributes below















View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Boakyemagic14 ???????? ???????? (@officialboakyeyiadom)







EE/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
DDEP is not enough, Ghanaians want us to cut down on the V8s, ex-gratia and more - NPP MP
Sophia Akuffo explains ‘my mouth has been ungagged’ comment
Refurbished presidential jet returns, equipped for long haul flights - Report
DDEP: Be careful - Nyaho-Tamakloe, Nunoo-Mensah 'fire' Ofori-Atta
Former IGP passes on
SP petitioned to investigate continued stay in office of 'retiree' GRA boss
3 cargo drivers transporting tomatoes, pepper shot at Bawku
Kofi Amoabeng reveals ‘who’ collapsed UT Bank, clears Ofori-Atta of blame
Kofi Amoabeng reveals ‘who’ collapsed UT Bank, clears Ofori-Atta of blame
Kofi Amoabeng reveals ‘who’ collapsed UT Bank, clears Ofori-Atta of blame
Related Articles: