Christian Atsu didn't allow fame to get into his head – Kwabena Yeboah

Kwabena Yeboah Veteran broadcaster, Kwabena Yeboah

Sat, 18 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran Ghanaian sports broadcaster, Kwabena Yeboah has paid glowing tributes to the late Black Stars player, Christian Atsu who did not allow fame to rule over him.

The popular sports commentator was part of many who filed past the body of Atsu on Friday, March 17, 2023, at his funeral to pay their last respect to the former Black Stars player.

Speaking in an interview at Atsu's funeral, Kwabena Yeboah eulogised Christian’s humility as one of the key characteristics in his life.

“He never allowed his fame and well to get into his head. Often when footballers get very famous, they tend to be a bit haughty and they tend to be a bit super zealous. He never ever got to that point. He never forgot his roots,” he added.

Christian Atsu died in the devastating earthquake which struck Turkey in February Atsu was under rubble for 12 days before his lifeless body was recovered.

The former Black Stars player was given a state burial with hundreds of Ghanaians attending to pay their last respect to the player.

