Christian Atsu finally laid to rest in Ada

A state assisted funeral was held in Accra

Former Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu was laid to rest on Friday, 17th March 2023 at his hometown of Ada in the Greater Accra Region before.

This was after some family members tried to halt the burial for Saturday but after deliberations, it was interred at Ada.



It was a solemn moment at Ada when the hearse carrying the casket of their one-time hero Christian Atsu reached the town.



The mortal remains of the late footballer were displayed for his family, friends, and loved ones to file past it by 6:30 am on Friday, 17th March 2023.



On Sunday, March 19, 2023, the Twasam family will hold a family gathering at their family house in Ogobjo.



Christian Atsu was found dead under the earthquake rubble in Hatay - Turkey after days of searching for him on Saturday, February 18.

The Hatayspor winger had been missing for 12 days since the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and some parts of Syria on February 6.



Atsu's body was flown into Ghana on the evening of Sunday 19th February and was received by a government delegation which was led by the Vice President of Ghana Dr. Bawumia and Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and his family members.



Atsu began his European adventure at FC Porto but was quickly loaned to Rio Ave before returning to his parent club a year later.



At the tender age of 17 years, the Ghanaian winger joined Portuguese side FC Porto in 2011 but was sent out on loan at Rio Ave for the 2011/2012 season where he scored six goals in 30 appearances.



He made a return to parent club FC Porto the following season where he scored once in 29 matches for Porto before leaving to join English Premier League against Chelsea in 2013 on a five-year contract.

At Chelsea, he went on several loan spells and never played any competitive game for the club with his first being a very successful spell at Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem where he scored five goals in 30 matches and was named the Player of the season for the Dutch side.



Atsu had loan spells at Everton, Bournemouth, and Newcastle from Chelsea before sealing a permanent move to Newcastle United in the 2016/17 season as he helped the club secure promotion back to the English Premier League.



At the Magpies, he spent four seasons there before leaving as a free agent in the 2020/21 season to join Saudi side Al Raed.