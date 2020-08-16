Sports News

Christian Atsu gears up for preseason campaign

Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu

Ghana attacker Christian Atsu will be joining Newcastle United’s preseason exercise in the coming days.

The Magpies prepare to kick start preparation for the new campaign.



Atsu had been spending time together with his family in the last couple of weeks after the season came to an end.



But looks like the Ghana International is already gearing up for the new season.

Newcastle United barely featured the 28-year-old in games last season as he managed to make just 19 appearances in all competition for the Club.



He will look forward to claim a regular spot next season which he decided to stay at the Club.



Reports indicate the former FC Porto and Everton man could be on his way out this summer.

