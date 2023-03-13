Christian Atsu goes home this weekend

Christian Atsu will be buried on Friday

Late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu is expected to be laid to rest on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Christian Atsu, as earlier reported by GhanaWeb died on Saturday, February 18, 2023, after his body was discovered in the rubble of his collapsed apartment in Hatay.



An earthquake that ravaged parts of Turkey and Syria claimed the lives of over 40,000 people and Christian Atsu happened to be one of the victims.



Following the recovery of his body, it was flown to Ghana and met on arrival by a delegation led by Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



On Saturday, March 4, a one-week observation was held during which an announcement was made that the burial and funeral ceremony for Atsu will be held at the Forecourt of the State House.



The event is expected to have in attendance, senior government officials, active and retired footballers, members of the diplomatic community and chiefs and elders from Christian Atsu’s hometown.

In his short span on earth, Christian Atsu impacted lives through his footballing and charitable activities.



In football, Atsu played for Newcastle, Bournemouth, Everton, Hatayspor, and made an unofficial appearance for Chelsea.



At the national level, Christian Atsu played over 60 games for Ghana and scored in 10 of them.



The highest point of Atsu’s career was the 2015 AFCON where he was crowned best player of the tournament.



KPE