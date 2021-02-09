Christian Atsu handed career lifeline at Newcastle United after being restored in Premier League squad

Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu

Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu has been handed a career lifeline after being restored into the Newcastle United Premier League squad for the second half of the season.

The 29-year-old was yanked from the 25-man squad roster for the start of the 2020-21 season.



The Ghana international, who was consistently linked with a move to Scottish giants Celtic, refused to leave the club.



The former Chelsea and Everton Wideman have been restored by manager Steve Bruce for the remainder of the season.



Atsu has been handed another opportunity to impress following the departure of DeAndre Yedlin's to Galatasaray.

The Ghanaian will now come back into the squad for the remaining 16 matches of the campaign.



Bruce said today: "Christian Atsu comes back into it.



"There's only him or Henri Saivet to choose from so it was pretty straight-forward."



Atsu has made one appearance this season in the League Cup in the 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers but played 24 times last season for Bruce.