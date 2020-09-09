Sports News

Christian Atsu included in Newcastle’s 2020/2021 team amid transfer speculations

Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu

Newcastle United have included Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu in their team for the 2020/2021 season.

Atsu has been linked with a move away from Newcastle with clubs in Turkey and Scotland said to be interested.



Atsu spent a significant chunk of last season on the bench as coach Steve Bruce favoured Miguel Almiron and Allain Saint-Maximin on either side of the Newcastle wing.



The former Chelsea winger played nineteen Premier League games for Newcastle last season with thirteen of them being as a substitute.



The arrival of Ryan Fraser at Saint James has fueled speculations that a move could be on the cards for the 28-year-old.

Atsu, has however been included in Newcastle’s squad for the season which suggests that he could spend the upcoming seasons with them.



Atsu sealed a permanent move to Newcastle in 2017 after impressing on loan from Chelsea.



He has made over 75 appearances for Newcastle since joining.



Atsu could be in action for Newcastle for whey battle with West Ham in 2020/2021 season opener.

