Christian Atsu is most gifted Ghanaian player since Abedi Pele - Karl Tuffour

The late Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu

Veteran Ghanaian sports journalist, Karl Tuffour has claimed that the late Christian Atsu was the most gifted player the country has produced since the legendary, Abedi Ayew Pele.

Christian Atsu was found dead in the debris of his apartment in Hatay, Turkey, where the earthquake massively hit on Sunday, February 6, 2023.



His death was later announced to the world which threw the family and the entire football world into a state of mourning.



While many continue to mourn, Karl Tuffour who has witnessed four generations of Black Stars players said he was the most gifted after Abedi Pele.



"I think the most gifted player since Abedi left the scene has been Christian Atsu," Karl Tuffour said on Metro TV's Good Morning Ghana show.



However, he added that the problem with Atsu was that he couldn't fulfill his potential despite getting a chance to be on the books of giants Chelsea.

"The only problem is that Atsu couldn't fulfill his potential because he could have been miles ahead of what Michael Essien did at Chelsea. Because the talent was better and even more than that of Stephen Appiah."



Christian Atsu won the silver medal with the Black Stars and was voted as the best player in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.







