Christian Atsu’s 9-year-old son wins Player of the Year in Northumberland Football League

Joshua Twasam ATSU WqK029XoAIp1Qn.jfif The son of the late Christian Atsu

Sun, 21 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Joshua Twasam, the eldest son of the late Ghanaian international Christian Atsu, has been awarded as the Player of the Year in the Northumberland Football League.

Playing for the Gosforth Football Club in the Under-9 category, Joshua showcased his skills and talent throughout the season. His team emerged victorious in the Pro Motiv8 Tournament's final held in February.

Joshua's remarkable performances have drawn attention, and he is considered one of the standout players in his team. The young boy appears to be following in the footsteps of his late father, who was a renowned footballer.

The Northumberland Football League, which hosts Mini Soccer & Youth leagues and programs in England, offers diverse opportunities for children and teenagers of all backgrounds, abilities, and genders to engage in football.

The Northumberland Football Association, serving as the governing body in the historic county of Northumberland, England, oversees these leagues and programs.

Christian Atsu passed away in an earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria. Ghana honoured him with a State burial held at the Forecourt of the State House.

Throughout his career, Atsu made significant contributions to Ghanaian football, representing the national team in 65 matches and scoring nine goals. Two of his most memorable goals were scored in the 2014 World Cup qualifier against Egypt and the quarter-finals of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, where he netted an astonishing goal.

Joshua Twasam's recognition as the Player of the Year in the Northumberland Football League demonstrates the potential he possesses and the legacy of his late father, Christian Atsu.

