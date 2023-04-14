Christian Atsu's Ghanaian manager graduates from GIJ

L-R Christian Atsu, Abdul Hayye Yartey

Abdul Hayye Yartey, manager of late Black Stars player Christian Atsu has graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

The Cheetah FC owner, who is credited for nurturing Atsu's talent in his youthful days, has now obtained a degree in Public Relations from Ghana's premier communication university.



Following his graduation on Friday, April 14, 2023, Yartey took to his Facebook to thank Allah for seeing him through his academy journey.



"Thank Allah; It's My Graduation," he wrote.



Atsu joined Cheetah FC from Gomoa Feteh Feyenoord before his departure to Europe in 2009.



He used to visit Cheetah during the off-season to donate boots and other items to the club.

Cheetah FC, who have been focusing on academy football, are currently in Ghana's third-tier league as they hope to progress to the top flight in a few years to come.











