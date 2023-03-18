Christian Atsu’s fame didn’t control him – Kwabena Yeboah

Kwabena Yeboah

President of Sports Writers Association of Ghana [SWAG], Kwabena Yeboah has paid tribute to the late Christian Atsu.

The 31-year-old has been laid to rest today in his home town in Accra.



Family, friends, footballers and top personalities including President Akufo-Addo have gathered to pay their last respect to Atsu.



Kwabena Yeboah, who filed past the body eulogised Christian’s humility despite being at the pinnacle of his career.



“He never allowed his fame and well to get into his head. Often times when footballers get very famous, they tend to be a bit haughty and they tend to be a bit super zealous. He never ever got to that point. He never forgot his roots,” he added.



Atsu, 31, was found dead on February 18, 2023, following the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria on February 6, which killed more than 50,000 people in both countries.

Atsu, who also played for AFC Bournemouth and Everton, capped 65 times for Ghana's national team and helped his side reach the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final.



The late footballer will be laid to rest in his hometown, Dogobome in the Greater Accra Region.



Atsu last played for Turkish side, Hatayspor.



He is famously remembered for winning the best player at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON].