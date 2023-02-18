0
Menu
Sports

Christian Atsu's former club Cheetah FC mourns his passing

Christian Atsu Cheetah FC Christian Atsu

Sat, 18 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Cheetah FC, Christian Atsu's former club, has issued a statement mourning the tragic passing of the winger.

His death was confirmed on Saturday morning by his agent Nana Sechere.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the tragic passing of our former player Christian Atsu Twasam following the earthquake in Turkey earlier this month.

Our thoughts go out to his family and friends at this awful moment." Cheetah FC wrote

Atsu, who played 65 times for Ghana, scoring nine goals, enjoyed a successful career at several clubs, including Everton, Chelsea, Newcastle in England, and Porto.

At the time of his unfortunate demise, he was playing for Hatayspor in Turkey.

CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe and the wider African Football Family have offered their heartfelt condolences to Atsu’s family and to the Ghanaian Football Family.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
DDEP is not enough, Ghanaians want us to cut down on the V8s, ex-gratia and more - NPP MP
Sophia Akuffo explains ‘my mouth has been ungagged’ comment
Refurbished presidential jet returns, equipped for long haul flights - Report
DDEP: Be careful - Nyaho-Tamakloe, Nunoo-Mensah 'fire' Ofori-Atta
Former IGP passes on
SP petitioned to investigate continued stay in office of 'retiree' GRA boss
3 cargo drivers transporting tomatoes, pepper shot at Bawku
Kofi Amoabeng reveals ‘who’ collapsed UT Bank, clears Ofori-Atta of blame
Kofi Amoabeng reveals ‘who’ collapsed UT Bank, clears Ofori-Atta of blame
Kofi Amoabeng reveals ‘who’ collapsed UT Bank, clears Ofori-Atta of blame