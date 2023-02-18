Christian Atsu's former club Cheetah FC mourns his passing

Christian Atsu

Cheetah FC, Christian Atsu's former club, has issued a statement mourning the tragic passing of the winger.

His death was confirmed on Saturday morning by his agent Nana Sechere.



"We are deeply saddened to hear the tragic passing of our former player Christian Atsu Twasam following the earthquake in Turkey earlier this month.



Our thoughts go out to his family and friends at this awful moment." Cheetah FC wrote



Atsu, who played 65 times for Ghana, scoring nine goals, enjoyed a successful career at several clubs, including Everton, Chelsea, Newcastle in England, and Porto.

At the time of his unfortunate demise, he was playing for Hatayspor in Turkey.



CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe and the wider African Football Family have offered their heartfelt condolences to Atsu’s family and to the Ghanaian Football Family.



