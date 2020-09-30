Christian Atsu's local agent speaks about Newcastle winger's future

Abdul Haye Yartey, a management member of Newcastle winger Christian Atsu has offered a hazy update on the future of the players.

Atsu has been declared surplus to requirement at Newcastle with coach Steve Bruce urging him to leave the club if he wants to enjoy his football this season.



Bruce it appears does not count Atsu as part of his plans for the season as Atsu has yet to make the bench for the three Premier League matches played so far.



Even in the cup games, Atsu is yet to make the team of any match played this season.



And this is not surprising as Bruce has already asked the winger to find a new club.



“I like Christian [Atsu] – the same goes for [Yoshinori] Muto – trains every day, works tirelessly, a good professional – but in a situation where are they going to play enough? There has to come a time when they go and play football”.

“The same goes for Saivet. Henri has been around the place since I’ve been here. We try to treat him with respect and he trains every day and is a good pro. Henri Saivet, Atsu, Muto, Lazaar [Achraf], Aarons [Rolando]– they need to find a home and try to progress their careers again”, Bruce said.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, Abdul Haye Yartey said Atsu could either stay or spend the season at Newcastle.



He hinted of some works ongoing by the agency that represents the player in England.



He also spoke about the possibility of Atsu leaving before the transfer window shuts.



“We have until October 5 for the close of the transfer and in football, anything can happen even on transfer day. I will leave this for Christian and his agent”.

Atsu has meanwhile been strongly linked with clubs in the Scottish league.



Giants Celtic and Rangers are all believed to be interested in his service.



Some reports have also linked with French and Turkish clubs.



