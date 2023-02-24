0
Menu
Sports

Christian Atsu's one week to be held at Adjiringanor Astro Turf

Christian Atsu 64587.jfif The late Christian Atsu

Fri, 24 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The one-week observation for Christian Atsu has been scheduled for March 4, 2023, at the Adjiringanor Astro-Turf.

The details of the one-week observation come after the Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif and officials of the Ghana Football Association, met with the Twasam family on Friday.

Confirming the date for the one-week observation, spokesperson for the family, Robert Ani said, “It’s been agreed that on 4th March, the One-Week Observation will be held at the Adjiringanor Astro-Turf."

Christian Atsu was on Saturday, February 18, 2023, confirmed dead after his body was retrieved from the rubbles of a building he had been trapped in for over 12 days.

Following the arrival of the body on Sunday, February 19, the family has disclosed that a one-week ceremony for the late footballer will be held on March 4, 2023.

31-year-old Christian Atsu left behind a wife and three children who are all based in the United Kingdom.

JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana votes against Russia again
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich
Related Articles: