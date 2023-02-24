Christian Atsu's one week to be held at the Adjiringanor Astro Turf

The late Christian Atsu

The one-week observation for Christian Atsu has been scheduled for March 4, 2023, at the Adjiringanor Astro-Turf.

The details of the one-week observation come after the Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif and officials of the Ghana Football Association, met with the Twasam family on Friday.



Confirming the date for the one-week observation, spokesperson for the family, Robert Ani said, “It’s been agreed that on 4th March, the One-Week Observation will be held at the Adjiringanor Astro-Turf."



Christian Atsu was on Saturday, February 18, 2023, confirmed dead after his body was retrieved from the rubbles of a building he had been trapped in for over 12 days.

Following the arrival of the body on Sunday, February 19, the family has disclosed that a one-week ceremony for the late footballer will be held on March 4, 2023.



31-year-old Christian Atsu left behind a wife and three children who are all based in the United Kingdom.



