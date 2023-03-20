Christian Atsu's sister hosts family gathering to give thanks

Twin sister of the late Christian Atsu, Christiana Atsupie Twasam hosted a family gathering to give thanks to all who contributed to giving his brother a befitting burial.

The late Christian Atsu was buried in his hometown Ada on Friday, March 17, 2023, after a befitting burial service at the forecourt of the State House in Accra which attracted high-profiled dignitaries in the country.



President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former president John Dramani Mahama, Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Members of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong, and Henry Quartey, and other distinguished personalities attended the event.



Black Stars coach Chris Hughton, assistant George Boateng, GFA boss Kurt Okraku, former players Sulley Muntari, Samuel Osei Kuffour, Stephen Appiah, Asamoah Gyan, John Paintsil, John Mensah, and others including former Togo captain Emmanuel Adebayor were all at the State House to pay their respect to the late Christian Atsu.



Christian Atsu's wife, Marie-Claire Rupio also came to the funeral with their three children, his mother, and father.

The family attended the Light House Chapel at Ofankor for the funeral thanksgiving service to thank the lord for protecting and guiding them even in their grief on Sunday, March 19, 2023.



Christiana Atsupie Twasam after the church service hosted the family and some members of the public at Enclave Gardens, East Legon to thank them for their respective roles in the burial of her late brother.







JE/KPE