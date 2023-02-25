Christian Atsu's son Joshua Atsupie wins u-9 football title

Joshua Atsupie the son of the late Christian Atsu

Marie-Claire Rupio, the wife of late Ghanaian player Christian Atsu, uploaded a photo of her son, Joshua Atsupie, holding a trophy on Instagram.

Joshua plays for the Gosforth Football Club at the Under-9 level, and his squad won the Pro Motiv8 Tournament's final.



Marie-Claire, who was delighted with her son's accomplishment, shared the joyful occasion on her Instagram stories.



Christian Atsu did not survive the deadly earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria. His one week observation will be held on March 4th.

Marie-Claire Rupio added this text to the picture she uploaded “will make his dad proud,”



Ghanaians commenting on the post sent their condolences to the wife and kids. Others urged the young footballer to continue making his father proud.



During his career, Atsu played 65 matches for Ghana, scoring nine goals. Two of his most famous goals came in the 2014 World Cup qualifier against Egypt and in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, quarter-finals clash against Guinea, where he scored an absolutely breathtaking goal.