Christian Atsu's uncle replies Nana Agradaa's claims on his death

Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, (Nana Agradaa)

Christian Atsu's uncle, Abraham has responded to claims leveled against his late nephew by Nana Agradaa following the dearth of the Black Stars winger.

In the wake of Christian Atsu’s death, self-acclaimed evangelist, Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa claimed that God did not rescue him from the earthquake because the Black Stars winger was unrighteous.



The comments from the fetish priest turned pastor infuriated a lot of Ghanaians on social media who came at her for remarks they described as insensitive and irresponsible.



Reacting to the comments of Nana Agradaa, Abraham who described her as mama said she made those remarks about Christian Atsu so he will let it slide.



"I have heard and seen the comments from people like Mama Pat and I will ignore them because she doesn't know what she is talking about and because she is an elderly woman so I will let it slide," Abraham told Dan Kweku Yeboah TV.



Background

Christian Atsu was found dead on the morning of Saturday, February 18, 2022, at the site of his collapsed apartment twelve days after a devastating earthquake hit parts of Turkey and Syria.



The one-week observation of Christian Atsu has been scheduled for Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Accra.



Christian Atsu played in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil and four other African Cup of Nations tournaments.



In all, Christian Atsu made 65 appearances and scored 9 goals for the Black Stars from 2012-2019.



