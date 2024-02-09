Christian Atsu's wife marks one year of his demise with release of emotional song

Marie Claire Rupio, the wife of the late Christian Twasam Atsu has composed a song in memory of her husband who died in 2023.

The song titled ‘Lotus’ is an emotional song that Marie Claire wrote as a heartfelt message dedicated to the late Ghanaian player.



Marie Claire released the song on February 6, 2024, the day the earthquake struck Turkey where she lost the father of her three children.



In a statement on social media, she said, “This is a very emotional day already for me and my Family, so many emotions but I know he’ll be proud of me that I didn’t put my head down. He is watching over us, This is for you up there.”



Christian Atsu was found dead on the morning of Saturday, February 18, 2022, at the site of his collapsed apartment twelve days after a devastating earthquake hit parts of Turkey and Syria.



The 31-year-old before his demise made 65 appearances for the Black Stars after making his debut in an international friendly game against Lesotho at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in 2012.

Atsu had stints with clubs like Vitesse, Chelsea, Newcastle, Bournemouth, Everton, and Malaga among others.



Listen to the song below







JNA/EK