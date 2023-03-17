Christian Atsu's wife unable to read her tribute as she breaks down in tears mid-way

Marie-Claire Rupio, the German wife of the late Christian Atsu, could not hold back her tears as she sobbed while reading her tribute to her late husband at the funeral of the late footballer ongoing at the State House.

Her tears made her stutter and she was unable to finish her tribute and had a close family member continue the reading.



“Lying before me today is the mortal remains of a beloved father and husband. I knew little that morning that God is going to call you home. In life, I love you dearly. In death, I do the same. It breaks my heart to lose you.



“You did not go alone. For part of me went with you. Your love is still my guide, and though I cannot see you. You are always on my side. You were always so full of life. You seemed to be immortal.



“Your smile, your love, I see you in our children’s smile. You are never really gone as part of you is within them. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. But as you always say, God win. In Love, your wife”

The former Ghanaian international walked the aisle with Rupio in 2012. They have three kids, two boys, and a girl.



Christian Atsu passed in February after his lifeless body was recovered from the rubble of his collapsed apartment in Hatay following an earthquake that struck Turkey on February 6, 2023.







EE/KPE