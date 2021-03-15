Christian Atsu scores for Newcastle U-23 team during defeat to Leeds U-23

Winger, Christian Atsu

Ghana forward, Christian Atsu scored for the Newcastle United U-23 team on Monday when the team lost 2-1 to their Leeds United counterpart in the English Premier League 2.

The attacker this season was not registered by Coach Steve Bruce for the Premier League and hence has been training with the U-23 team.



Today, he was handed a starting role when the U-23 team of Newcastle United visited the Elland Road to take on the Leeds United U-23 team.



Two minutes before halftime, Christian Atsu latched onto a good cross from Tom Allan and tucked it home to give his team hope of getting anything out of the game against Leeds United.

Unfortunately, earlier goals from Joe Gelhardt and Charlie Cresswell meant that the home team still managed to win 2-1 at the end of the game.



Reportedly feeling neglected at Newcastle United, Christian Atsu looks certain to leave the club in the summer transfer window.