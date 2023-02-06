33
Menu
Sports

Christian Atsu trapped under rubble after huge earthquake in Turkey

Christian Atsu Reportedly Missing After A Huge Earthquake Hit Turkey Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu

Mon, 6 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu has reportedly been trapped under rubble after a huge earthquake hit Turkey.

According to a report by Turkish journalist, Yağız Sabuncuoğlu which was sighted by GhanaWeb Sports, the Hatayspor player and his club director Taner Savut have been left under the rubble after the earthquake in Türkiye.

The report added that a search team has been dispatched to look for the two individuals who are currently missing.

"Hatayspor forward Cristian Atsu and director Taner Savut have been left under the rubble after the earthquake in Türkiye. Search and rescue teams are looking them now," part of the reports read.

Yağız Sabuncuoğlu earlier reported that Malatyaspor Goalkeeper and Chreisasitan Atsu's teammate, Ahmet Eyüp Türkaslan is also among the people in the football community who cannot be found.

"Malatyaspor Goalkeeper Ahmet Eyüp Türkaslan could not be reached yet. Search and rescue teams continue their work," he said in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb Sports.

Meanwhile, the CNN has reported that "more than 1,500 dead as powerful quake hits southern Turkey and Syria."



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Brainy but needy orphan gets sponsorship to study pharmacy at KNUST
How 13-year-old who stabbed rapist to death was saved from jail
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Ken Agyapong's claim Mahama was in power for 6 years is false
Ablakwa vs. Kusi Boateng: Randy Abbey questions government
West Hills Mall incident: Victim was to travel to Germany the day after he died – Report
Prophet Oduro reacts to Ablakwa’s release of Kusi-Boateng’s ID cards
New Jersey Republican Party reacts to murder of Ghanaian-American
Suhuyini insists DDE comment is silly, stupid
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Related Articles: