Christian Atsu trapped under rubble after huge earthquake in Turkey

Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu

Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu has reportedly been trapped under rubble after a huge earthquake hit Turkey.

According to a report by Turkish journalist, Yağız Sabuncuoğlu which was sighted by GhanaWeb Sports, the Hatayspor player and his club director Taner Savut have been left under the rubble after the earthquake in Türkiye.



The report added that a search team has been dispatched to look for the two individuals who are currently missing.



"Hatayspor forward Cristian Atsu and director Taner Savut have been left under the rubble after the earthquake in Türkiye. Search and rescue teams are looking them now," part of the reports read.



Yağız Sabuncuoğlu earlier reported that Malatyaspor Goalkeeper and Chreisasitan Atsu's teammate, Ahmet Eyüp Türkaslan is also among the people in the football community who cannot be found.



"Malatyaspor Goalkeeper Ahmet Eyüp Türkaslan could not be reached yet. Search and rescue teams continue their work," he said in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb Sports.

Meanwhile, the CNN has reported that "more than 1,500 dead as powerful quake hits southern Turkey and Syria."





Hatayspor Sportif Direktörü Taner Savut ve Cristian Atsu, enkaz altında kaldı. Arama kurtarma ekipleri iki ismi arıyor. — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) February 6, 2023