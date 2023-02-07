6
Christian Atsu undergoing treatment after being rescued - GFA confirms

Tue, 7 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Football Association(GFA) have confirmed that Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu is currently receiving treatment after he was pulled out of the wreckage in following an earthquake in Turkey.

The GFA in a statement sighted by GhanaWeb said that they have received news of the Ghanaian's rescue after he got trapped on Monday, February 6, 2022.

"Update: We've received some positive news that Christian Atsu has been successfully rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building and is receiving treatment."

The FA also urged Ghanaians and the football world to keep Atsu in their prayers as he undergoes.

"Let’s continue to pray for Christian."

He was reported to have been trapped alongside the club's Sporting Director Taner Savut. While Atsu has been pulled, Savut has not been reached yet as the search and rescue team continues to find him.



