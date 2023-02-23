Christian Atsu was more talented than Stephen Appiah - Karl Tufuoh

Christian Atsu

Veteran journalist Karl Tufuoh believes late Christian Atsu was more talented than former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah.

The journalism lecturer rates the former Chelsea player as the most gifted player after the legendary Abedi Pele, ahead of Michael Essien.



He asserts that Atsu would have still been alive if he had succeeded at Chelsea and not be affected by the Turkey earthquakes that took his life.



“And for those who think Stephen Appiah was the ultimate, no. When it comes to talent, Atsu was way ahead of him. Why didn’t it work at Chelsea?



“If it had worked out at Chelsea, he still would be there at 31, and not in Turkey. That’s what hurts and grieves me the most, because the ability of this boy was phenomenal.

“If you take away Abedi Pele, I think the most gifted player since Abedi left the scene has been Atsu,” Tufuoh said on Metro TV.



“The only problem is that Atsu didn’t fulfil his full potential. He should’ve been light years ahead of what Michael Essien did at Chelsea, because the talent was better and modern.”



