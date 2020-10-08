Christian Conteh debut for Feyenoord delayed again after suffering fresh injury

Ghana international Christian Conteh

German-born Ghanaian footballer, Christian Conteh will miss Feyenoord's game against Willem II on Sunday, October 11, 2020, due to injury.

The 20-year-old picked up an injury in training and will be on the sidelines as he recovers, Feyenoord coach Dick Advocaat has confirmed in a press conference.



Conteh is yet to make his debut for the club since joining the Eredivise giants in July from Bundesliga side FC St. Pauli in the just-ended transfer window.

He joined Feyenoord on a four-year deal after successful negotiations.



Conteh played in the youth team of FC St. Pauli from 2017 and made his minutes for the main squad of the Hamburgers last summer at the age of 19.