Christian Conteh declared fit for Feyenoord clash with Sparta

Sun, 10 Jan 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet

 German-born Ghanaian forward Christian Conteh is expected to feature for Feyenoord against Sparta Rotterdam this weekend.

Conteh has been declared fit for the Dutch top-flight encounter after staying out of action for two months.

The 21-year-old sustained an injury on his Feyenoord debut in October, forcing him to miss the last 12 games. However, he is fully fit and could play a part in Sunday’s match.

Conteh joined Feyenoord in the summer of 2020 from German club St Pauli II.

He signed a four-year contract.

