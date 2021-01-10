Christian Conteh declared fit for Feyenoord clash with Sparta

Sun, 10 Jan 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet
German-born Ghanaian forward Christian Conteh is expected to feature for Feyenoord against Sparta Rotterdam this weekend.
Conteh has been declared fit for the Dutch top-flight encounter after staying out of action for two months.
The 21-year-old sustained an injury on his Feyenoord debut in October, forcing him to miss the last 12 games. However, he is fully fit and could play a part in Sunday’s match.
Conteh joined Feyenoord in the summer of 2020 from German club St Pauli II.
He signed a four-year contract.
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Related Articles:
- Collin Quaner to wear No.45 for St Mirren
- Willem II midfielder John Yeboah targets win against former club Venlo
- Arsenal coach hints at Thomas Partey involvement in FA Cup tie against Newcastle United
- Timothy Fosu-Mensah will be able to leave Manchester United this month - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
- Emmanuel Boateng shares inspiring story of how he chose football over school
- Read all related articles