Christopher Antwi-Adjei provides three assists in Bochum's win over Hoffenheim

Christopher Antwi Adjei Vfl Bochum 2021 22 Ghana player, Christopher Antwi-Adjei

Sun, 5 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Christopher Antwi-Adjei contributed to three goals as Bochum easily defeated Hoffenheim. The Ghanaian attacker assisted his team's opening three goals as Bochum won 5-2 on Saturday afternoon at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion.

Antwi-Adjei did a fantastic job creating space down the left flank before passing the ball across for Philipp Hofmann to tap into the open goal.

After 30 minutes, Der Blaus added a second goal. Antwi-Adjei provided the assist once more, cutting the ball back to Philipp Foster, who then sent the ball expertly past Baumann and into the bottom left corner. The third goal was then provided by Antwi-Adjei for Takuma Asano, who neatly dispatched the ball beyond the goalkeeper.

The game ended 5-2 after the home team scored twice and the visiting team improved in the second half, scoring two goals of their own. The convincing win was sufficient to lift Bochum out of the bottom three. In the 84th minute, Antwi-Adjei was replaced by Jordi Osei-Tutu, a defender.

