Christopher Antwi Adjei scores as Paderborn 07 suffer defeat against FC Nurnberg

Ghana international Christopher Antwi Adjei

Ghana international winger Christopher Antwi Adjei was on target for his outfit Paderborn 07 despite their defeat against FC Nurnberg in the German Bundesliga II.

FC Nurnberg inflicted a 2-1 defeat on Paderborn 07 on Sunday on their home turf.



They took the lead through Manuel Schaeffler in the 37th minute before Christopher Antwi Adjei restored parity in the 44th minute.



In the 75th minute, Tom Krauss scored the match-winner for Nurnberg to pick all three points at stake which has propelled them to climbed to 13th position on the table with 32 points.

Meanwhile, Paderborn sit 10th position with 35 points.



Antwi played full throttle for Paderborn in their defeat.