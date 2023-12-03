Christopher Antwi-Adjei scores for Bochum against Wolfsburg

Christopher Antwi-Adjei

Christopher Antwi-Adjei scored in Bochum's 3-1 win against Wolfsburg in the German Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon.

The head-to-head record for the teams before the game was VfL Bochum two wins, Wolfsburg three wins, and no draws.



The home side had more shots while Wolfsburg enjoyed more possession throughout the encounter.



Christopher Antwi-Adjei did not start the game at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion he came on in the 72nd minute.



After 96 minutes, the score was 3-1 thanks to a solid effort from the home side. Patrick Osterhage and Bernardo scored their first competitive goals in blue and white, while Mattias Svanberg cut the lead to 2-1 just before halftime.

However, the Letsch team persisted, and substitute Christopher Antwi-Adjei scored the game-winning goal in the last phase. German-born Ghanaian Moritz Broni Kwarteng assisted Antwi-Adjei's goal.



Bochum is 12th on the league table with 13 points after 13 games while Wolfsburg is 9th with 16 points after 13 games.



The Blue and White will TSG Hoffenheim in their next league game.