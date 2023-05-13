Christopher Antwi-Adjei scores in Bochum's win against FC Augsburg

Bochum forward, Christopher Antwi-Adjei

Black Stars forward, Christopher Antwi-Adjei scored in VfL Bochum's 3-2 against FC Augsburg on Saturday afternoon at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion.

Christopher Antwi-Adjei started the game on the left side of Bochum's attack.



VfL Bochum 1848 scored early in the 2nd minute. Christopher Antwi-Adjei's right-footed shot from the left side of the box landed in the top left corner. Antwi-Adjei's goal was assisted by Philipp Hofmann.



FC Augsburg grabbed the equalizer in the 29th minute. Arne Maier's right-footed shot from the right side of the box dropped into the bottom left corner. Arne Maier's goal was assisted by Dion Beljo.

Augsburg's Jeffrey Gouweleeuw scored an own goal to make it 2-1 to Bochum in the 59th minute.



In the 62nd minute, Anthony Losilla made it 3-1, his right footed shot from outside the box landed in the bottom right corner. Losilla's goal was assisted by Philipp Förster.



Kelvin Yeboah scored in the 85th minute to make it 3-2.