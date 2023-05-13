0
Menu
Sports

Christopher Antwi-Adjei scores in Bochum's win against FC Augsburg

Christopher Antwi Adjei Bochum forward, Christopher Antwi-Adjei

Sat, 13 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars forward, Christopher Antwi-Adjei scored in VfL Bochum's 3-2 against FC Augsburg on Saturday afternoon at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion.

Christopher Antwi-Adjei started the game on the left side of Bochum's attack.

VfL Bochum 1848 scored early in the 2nd minute. Christopher Antwi-Adjei's right-footed shot from the left side of the box landed in the top left corner. Antwi-Adjei's goal was assisted by Philipp Hofmann.

FC Augsburg grabbed the equalizer in the 29th minute. Arne Maier's right-footed shot from the right side of the box dropped into the bottom left corner. Arne Maier's goal was assisted by Dion Beljo.

Augsburg's Jeffrey Gouweleeuw scored an own goal to make it 2-1 to Bochum in the 59th minute.

In the 62nd minute, Anthony Losilla made it 3-1, his right footed shot from outside the box landed in the bottom right corner. Losilla's goal was assisted by Philipp Förster.

Kelvin Yeboah scored in the 85th minute to make it 3-2.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
19 candidates whose win is guaranteed in NDC primaries
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Related Articles: