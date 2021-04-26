Christopher Antwi-Adjei set to leave Paderborn at end of the season

Ghanaian footballer Christopher Adjei-Antwi is set to leave German Bundesliga II side Paderborn at the end of the season when his current contract expires.
The 27-year old joined Paderborn in July 2017 signing a four-year contract that expires in the summer.
The left-winger has been offered a contract extension by the Bundesliga club but the Ghanaian International is yet to pen a new deal.
Paderborn is currently facing a financial crisis and cannot afford to pay huge wages at the moment.
The club also risks losing out on Coach Steffen Baumgart, who has refused to sign a contract extension.
Sporting Director Fabian Wohlgemuth said the club has reached its limits financially.
Christopher Antwi-Adjei could leave the club for free at the end of the season, should a deal not be sealed.
The Ghanaian is free to also negotiate with any club as he is in the final days of his contract with the German club.
Antwi-Adjei has made 28 appearances for the Paderborn this season and has scored three goals and registered one assist.
