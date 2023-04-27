0
Christopher Antwi-Adjei steps up recovery ahead of Bochum's game against Borussia Dortmund

Christopher Antwi Adjei Bochum forward, Christopher Antwi-Adjei

Thu, 27 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Bochum's forward, Christopher Antwi-Adjei, has been making significant strides in his recovery from injury as he aims to feature in the upcoming match against Borussia Dortmund.

The Ghanaian international suffered a setback during VfL Bochum's 5-1 defeat to Wolfsburg, which forced him to come off, but he has been working hard to regain his fitness ahead of the crucial clash.

Bochum will be hoping to secure a positive result against one of the top teams in the Bundesliga, and the potential return of Antwi-Adjei could be a major boost for their chances.

Christopher Antwi-Adjei took a step back in training at VfL Bochum on Tuesday. According to Philipp Rentsch of Tief im Westen – VfL-Magazine, the winger only had one running session on the schedule with defender Keven Schlotterbeck who is also recovering from injury.

Christopher Antwi-Adjei 29, has made 24 appearances, scored two goals, and assisted six in the German Bundesliga this season.

