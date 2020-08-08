Soccer News

Christopher Bonney pens heartwarming goodbye note to Hearts of Oak

Christopher Bonney took to his official Instagram handle to appreciate the Phobians

Defender Christopher Bonney has issued an emotional message to Hearts of Oak after leaving the club.

The Ghanaian giants decided not to extend the contracts of Benjamin Agyare, Christopher Bonney, Aboubacar Traoré, Bernard Arthur and most notably Joseph Esso.



The Phobians are releasing Agyare, Bonney, Traoré and Arthur for non-performance as their contracts with the club have run out.



Bonney impressed then head coach Frank Nuttall after joining them on a two-week trial and participated in the Ghalca G8 tournament.



However his time in the capital has come to an end and the defender took to his official Instagram handle to appreciate the Phobians for the opportunity given him to serve the Rainbow club.



“I want to say goodbye after a fantastic time Hearts of Oak.

I want to thank everybody involved with the club for everything over the past years!



“I’ve had fantastic few years playing Dean Court learning so much and creating some amazing memories!



“Thank you to all the staff and players who made me feel welcome from the first minute. Because of you I am now able to make this next step. I would like to thank all the fans who’ve been amazing to me!”



He joined the capital-based outfit on a three-year deal ahead of the 2018 Ghana Premier League season.

