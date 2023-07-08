1
Christopher Bonsu Baah reveals reason why he joined Belgian side KRC Genk

Sat, 8 Jul 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian winger Christopher Bonsu Baah has revealed how Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne influenced his decision to join KRC Genk.

The talented 18-year-old joined KRC Genk on a long-term deal from Norwegian outfit Sarpsborg on Monday, June 3.

Bonsu Baah, who has been in Europe for just three months, courted the attention of several clubs after making the top 100 Golden Boy award list.

There were suitors from England but the winger decided to pick the Belgium giants because he knew about great players like Courtois and De Bruyne, who started their careers with the Cegeka Arena outfit.

“I have known the club for some time. When I was little, I played on FIFA with KRC Genk because of players like De Bruyne & Courtois," he told the club's official website.

"When I heard about KRC Genk's interest, I didn't hesitate for a second, despite interest from other teams. Being part of the club, I now feel like the right choice at the right time. I can't wait to develop further," he added.

Bonsu Baah had joined his new club for pre-season ahead of the 2023/24 season.

