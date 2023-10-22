Christopher Bonsu scores debut goal as Genk hammer KV Mechelen

Christopher Bonsu

Ghanaian younger Christopher Bonsu Baah was on target for KRC Genk when they defeated KV Mechelen in the Belgium Pro League on Sunday.

The 18-year-old started and lasted 80 minutes as his outfit inflicted a 4-0 victory over their opponent at the Cegeka Arena.



Bonsu Baah opened the floodgate for the host 16 minutes into the game before Bryan Heynen doubled the lead for Genk in the 41st minute after connecting a pass from USA defender Mark McKenzie.



It was the Ghanaian international first goal for the club after switching in the summer from Norwegian club, Sarpsborg 08.

Genk continued their demolishing exercise after the break as Morocco youngster Bilal El Khannouss and Anouar Ait El Hadj hit the back of the net in the second half to secure victory for the host.



Ghana international winger Joseph Paintsil started the match for Genk and lasted 88 minutes before being replaced by El Hadj.