Christopher Scott delighted to score first goal for Antwerp

Christopher Scott Christopher Scott

Sun, 9 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Christopher Scott scored his first goal for Belgian side Royal Antwerp in the Reds' First Division A league victory over Saint Truiden on Friday evening.

The former Bayern Munich attacking midfielder scored the game-winning goal for the home team just four minutes after coming off the bench at the Bosuil Stadion.

In the 86th minute, attacking midfielder Christopher Scott came on to replace the injured Alhassan Yusuf and scored to give his team a 2-0 victory.

After the game the attacking midfielder took to his official Instagram page to post a picture of himself celebrating the goal with a special caption.

On 28 June 2022, the 20-year-old was transferred to Belgian First Division A club Royal Antwerp on a four-year deal until 2026, for a reported €1,400,000 fee.

Born in Germany, Christopher Scott is of Ghanaian descent.













Source: footballghana.com
