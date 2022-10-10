0
Menu
Sports

Clash between Wa Suntaa and Kasena Nankana FC called off

Wa Suntaa And Kasena Nankana FC Wa Suntaa was to play Kasena Nankana FC

Mon, 10 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The match between Wa Suntaa and Kasena Nankana FC in the Access Bank Division one League has been called off.

This has been confirmed by Wa Suntaa SC in an official club statement.

“Referenced the heading above, management of Wa Suntaa SC announces the official calling-off of our match day two clash with Kasena Nankana FC at the Wa Park,” part of the club statement said on Sunday.

It explained, “The visitors failed to turn up for the clash after earlier on missing out on the prematch presser.

“By the laws of the game, the officials of the game expectedly called off the match in accordance with rules and regulations guiding the game after 30 minutes of waiting.

“We are extremely sorry to our teaming fan base and hope to return stronger.

“See you in the much-anticipated derby against our regional rivals, Maana SC.”

According to reports gathered, Kasena Nankana FC suffered a robbery attack en route to honour the match and hence the failure to make it to the game.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I was one of the youngest entrepreneurs at Kingsway in the 1990s - Julius Debrah
Julius Debrah tells his story on how he became Chief of Staff
Why KT Hammond is trending on social media
Police arrest Agradaa over alleged church scam
World Cup: Samuel Eto'o attacks French broadcaster RFI over juju report
Police initiate investigations into Nana Agradaa’s ‘sika gari’ scam at her church
Police initiate investigations into Nana Agradaa’s ‘sika gari’ scam at her church
How Acheampong's government banned the use of petrol by private cars on weekends
Controller & Accountant General's Department suspends salaries of some public workers
How top government officials served food at Bawumia’s 59th birthday party