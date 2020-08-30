Sports News

Clean sheet is enough for Kwame Baah to get the nod over me – Felix Annan

Asante Kotoko duo, Felix Annan and Kwame Baah

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Annan has indicated that his teammate Kwame Baah’s clean sheet record is not enough for him to lose his number spot in the club.

During the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season, Felix Annan lost his position as the first-choice goalkeeper for Asante Kotoko after taking time to wed his girlfriend.



In his absence, Kwame Baah stood in and was subsequently the preferred goalkeeper by coach Maxwell Konadu.



Since then, Felix Annan did not get the opportunity to man the post in the Ghana Premier League with many saying that Kwame Baah’s clean sheet record makes him superior to the Black Stars goalkeeper.



“Last week [Keylor] Navas in their champions league game against Atlanta in the quarterfinals got injured but reclaim his place after he was fit and play in the finals even though [Sergio] Rico had kept a clean sheet and a win against Leipzig in the semifinals.



“If it was in our country they will come and tell you the keeper had a clean sheet so he should continue, some of these things I hear and I smile about it.

“For me, I won’t talk too much because of the respect I have for the fans and the love they continue to show towards me in these difficult times, I appreciate it, but I have my time to tell my story”, the goalkeeper told Tropical Radio in Germany.



He continued, “If we are doing things right we should do things right because I kept asking myself that why is it that after each game there is a conversation about me, why is it so?



“That means there is a problem if there is no problem there won’t be a conversation”.



Felix Annan further shared that he is determined to get back his number 1 slot at Asante Kotoko and will continue working hard to earn his opportunities.



“But I Felix Annan, until the world is over, am not giving up, he added.

