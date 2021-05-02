Cletus Nombil gets kingly ride after securing Israeli League promotion with Hapoel Jerusalem

Cletus Nombil

Sensational Ghanaian midfielder Cletus Nombil was given a kingly ride by his teammates for his brilliant performance after he secured Israeli top-flight League promotion with his club Hapoel Jerusalem.

The former Dreams FC playmaker was brilliant in the game that saw them win 0-2 win over Nes Tsiona.



A spirited second-half performance saw Hapoel defeated their opponent away from home to secure promotion with three games to end the season.



Two second-half goals from Guy Badash and Idan Shemesh ensure their return to the Top-flight after two decades.



Cletus who was introduced in the second half was at his usual best as his side eased to victory on the day.



The former Dreams FC Midfielder has been impressive for the side since joining the club last year.

Cletus featured in 29 games for the side making three assist in the process.



Hapoel Jerusalem are guaranteed to finish among the top two after this afternoon’s victory.



They are currently behind first place Nof Hagalil with just a point separating the two side’s.



Watch how Cletus was given a shoulder ride by team mates:



