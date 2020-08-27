Sports News

Clifford Aboagye eager for Black Stars call up under CK Akonnor

Ghana midfielder, Clifford Aboagye

Ghana midfielder, Clifford Aboagye, has iterated that he is hoping for a national team call up under CK Akonnor.

Aboagye, a former U-20 star has failed to earn a call up to the Black Stars after his impressive display at the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Turkey.



Head coach of the Black Stars, CK Akonnor in a recent interview has stated that he was monitoring the progress of the player in Mexico.



The 25-year-old who now plays his football for Mexican side, Club Tijuana and he wants to keep working hard until he gets a call-up.



“I’m really honoured to know that he is monitoring my progress.

“I didn’t get the opportunity to debut under Coach Kwesi Appiah, but hopefully I can get the opportunity to play under C.K Akonnor who I know likes the kind of football I play.



“So far as the coach has me on his radar, I don’t have anything else to do than to keep working hard until I got my call up.



Aboagye who previously played for Inter Allies, Granada, was named the third-best player in the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Turkey.

