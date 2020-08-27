0
Sports News Thu, 27 Aug 2020

Click for Market Deals →

Clifford Aboagye eager for Black Stars call up under CK Akonnor

Clifford Aboagye23.jfif Ghana midfielder, Clifford Aboagye

Listen to the Article

Ghana midfielder, Clifford Aboagye, has iterated that he is hoping for a national team call up under CK Akonnor.

Aboagye, a former U-20 star has failed to earn a call up to the Black Stars after his impressive display at the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Turkey.

Head coach of the Black Stars, CK Akonnor in a recent interview has stated that he was monitoring the progress of the player in Mexico.

The 25-year-old who now plays his football for Mexican side, Club Tijuana and he wants to keep working hard until he gets a call-up.

“I’m really honoured to know that he is monitoring my progress.

“I didn’t get the opportunity to debut under Coach Kwesi Appiah, but hopefully I can get the opportunity to play under C.K Akonnor who I know likes the kind of football I play.

“So far as the coach has me on his radar, I don’t have anything else to do than to keep working hard until I got my call up.

Aboagye who previously played for Inter Allies, Granada, was named the third-best player in the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Turkey.

Source: footballghana.com

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter