Clifford Aboagye has been handed his debut Black Stars call up.

Due to medical reasons, the Coach of the Black Stars C. K Akonnor made seven additions to his squad ahead of Ghana’s double header against Sudan.



The seven players includes former Inter Allies talisman Clifford Aboagye who currently plays for Mexican top side Tijuana FC.



The call up serves as a boost for the 25-year-old who has had successful spells in the Mexican Liga MX having played for Atlas FC.

Aboagye was named the Bronze Ball of of the 2013 FIFA U20 World Cup in Turkey where Ghana finished third.



The Black Stars commenced camping in Accra on Monday, November 09, ahead of the game on Thursday, November 12, 2020.



Ghana face Sudan at the Cape Coast stadium on Thursday, November 12, before travelling to Khartoum three days later for the reverse tie.