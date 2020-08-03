Sports News

Clifford Aboagye's agent confirms interest from Spanish clubs

Ghana international Clifford Aboagye

The agent of Ghanaian midfielder, Clifford Aboagye, has confirmed interest from several Spanish La Liga teams.

The 25-year-old who currently plays for Mexican side Club Tijuana, has emerged strongly on the radar of several European clubs.



The former Ghana youth star has been on cloud nine since joining Mexican Liga MX side Atlas FC from Spanish outfit Granada in 2017.



He enjoyed a hugely successful loan spell at Querétaro before joining Club Tijuana on a permanent basis.



The hugely talented Ghanaian has been linked with a host of Spanish sides including Getafe, Villareal, Valencia and Osasuna.

"Yes, there are a number of interest for Clifford," he told GHANAsoccernet



"There are a number of Spanish clubs especially who are interested but we must understand that he has a contract with Club Tijuana and so that must be respected.



"A lot will depend on the club and the player on his future. He is playing so well in the Mexican league and so not surprised about the immense interest."



Villareal coach Javier Calleja Revilla is determined to bring the highly-rated midfielder to the Estadio de la Cerámica.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.