Club 700: Watch how Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first club career goal 20 years ago

Five times Ballon d'Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, on Sunday, October 9, 2022, made history after scoring the match-winner in Manchester United's 2-1 victory over Everton.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the 44th minute after picking up a pass from Casemiro behind the Everton defenders, having been introduced as a replacement for the injured Anthony Martial.



The goal was Cristiano Ronaldo's 700th club career goal, as he is now the first player in Europe to have achieved that feat.



Ronaldo’s winner helped the Red Devils bounce back from defeat in the Manchester derby and move up to fifth in the Premier League.



The 37-year-old forward has played for four clubs in his 20-year career, Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus.



Ronaldo scored five goals for Sporting Lisbon, 450 for Real Madrid, 101 in the Italian Serie A for Juventus, and 144 in the English Premier League for Manchester United.



As the world continues to celebrate the milestone in the career of the global football icon, GhanaWeb brings you a video of how a teenager, Cristiano Ronaldo, scored his first club goal for Sporting Lisbon FC.

