Club Championships: Ghanaian Hockey teams fail to represent due to financial constraints

Financial hurdles have dealt a blow to Ghana’s representation in the upcoming Club Championships, as revealed by Rita Addai Asare, the Secretary-General of the Ghana Hockey Association.

In an interview on Happy FM, Rita Addai Asare disclosed that the Ghanaian teams set to participate, including GRA, Ghana Police Team, Ghana Army Team, and another under the Bank of Ghana, are facing withdrawal due to insufficient sponsorships.



“It’s regrettable to announce that our teams are facing financial constraints, leading to their withdrawal of some of the teams from the Club Championships. Unfortunately, all teams, except the GRA, couldn’t raise enough sponsorships to cover the expenses required for their participation,” stated Rita Addai Asare.



The Club Championships, a prestigious event for hockey teams from various countries, will now miss the representation of three prominent Ghanaian teams.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) remains the sole contender from the nation, determined to uphold the national flag in the competition despite the financial challenges.



Rita Asare emphasized the importance of financial support for sports, expressing disappointment that some of the country’s top hockey teams will miss the opportunity to compete internationally. The Ghana Hockey Association now faces the task of strategizing and seeking additional avenues of support to ensure a more robust participation in future tournaments.