Club Consult Africa can go to court - Asante Kotoko PRO

Asante Kotoko SC

Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, Moses Antwi Benefo has told their former kits sponsors, Club Consult Africa to go to court and seek redress if they feel aggrieved after the termination of their contract.

Asante Kotoko on Wednesday, October, 7 terminated their three-year Kits sponsorship deal with Club Consult Africa, the suppliers of the Strike jersey.



Having terminated the contract without prior notice to Club Consult Africa, it was reported in the media space that the sports management agency will sue Asante Kotoko for a breach of contract.



Reacting to the reports that Club Consult Africa plans on suing Asante Kotoko, Moses Antwi Benefo stated that they terminated the contract because the club was not benefiting much from the deal.



“We handed all existing contracts to our legal team for reviews. We are ready to maintain those that Kotoko benefit from and terminate those that the club doesn’t earn anything from it,” he told Kumasi based Hello FM.

“Kotoko had a contract with Club Consult Africa and not Strike. They were to purchase kits and training apparel for Kotoko.”



He, therefore, urged Club Consult Africa to use the courtroom if they feel aggrieved.



“After reviewing the contract with Club Consult Africa, we saw that it was not going to help Kotoko in any way so the contract was unilaterally terminated.”



“They can go to court for redress. Now we have taken the decision and we are ready to welcome any decision from Club Consult Africa. Whatever comes up will be channeled to our legal team.”