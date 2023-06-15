Club Licensing Manager calls for stricter sanctions against club officials who tarnish the image of GPL

Club Licensing Manager Dr. Kwame Baah-Nuakoh

Club Licensing Manager Dr. Kwame Baah-Nuakoh has called for stricter punishments for officials involved and benefitting from the Ghana Premier League while tarnishing its image.

He believes club officials, coaches, and others must get much stiffer sanctions to deter them from passing comments that put the image of the league into disrepute.



Baah-Nuakoh said such commets drive away sponsors, hence the need to adapt such measures.



"If I am GNPC and someone approaches me to sponsor the Ghana Premier League and someone involved in the league is sitting behind tarnishing the image of the league, why should I want to be associated?" he told Asempa FM.

"If we all agree we want to improve the Ghana Premier League product, there are so many aspects we must protect.



"The English FA places huge fines on people involved in Premier League and passing bad comments about the product. Look at the ban Klopp served, it’s all because of the product."