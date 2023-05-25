0
Club managers are the best people to do publicity for matches; not the sponsors – GFA

Thu, 25 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo has argued that it is not right to pressure sponsors to publicise matches in the local league.

According to him, the best people to do publicity for matches are the people in charge of the various clubs.

“Those in charge of the clubs are the best people to do publicity of a match -

“We shouldn’t put pressure on sponsors for publicity of leagues,” Prosper Harrison Addo said in an interview on Asempa FM on Wednesday, May 24.

The General Secretary of the Ghana FA also shares the view that the problem with Ghana Football is that the media criticise the association rather than the club.

He believes that not only the Ghana FA, but clubs and all other stakeholders must work together to promote the beautiful game in the country.

