Club owners are aware of those involved in hooliganism at their venues - Fred Pappoe

Former GFA Vice President, Fred Pappoe

Former Ghana Football Association Vice President, Fred Pappoe, says some club administrators and owners should be held responsible for the violence and hooliganism that occur at their match venues.

Fred Pappoe was speaking on the back of the recent violence and hooliganism happening at the various venues especially in the Division One League.



According to the Board Member for Accra Great Olympics, the club owners or administrators are aware of those fans that are engaged in those barbaric acts and they should be responsible for casting them out for prosecution.



“With hooliganism, at every centre, the administrators know those who are involved. If it’s Great Olympics I can tell you those who do that. It is the same with all the clubs”, Fred Pappoe told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



He also proposed that to curb this act of indiscipline, the Ghana Football Association, and security officials should act swiftly in prosecuting those involved.

“If the fans are involved in hooliganism the authorities should be swift in arresting them. We shouldn’t try to condone these things”.



He commended the GFA president Kurt Okraku for visiting the club in areas where there have been reported cases of hooliganism and crowd violence.



“The step taken by the FA last week to meet the clubs must be commended. With hooliganism it’s the supporters who commit this act”.