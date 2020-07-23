Sports News

Clubs should have been consulted before monies were allocated - George Amoako

Ghana FA Executive Council member George Amoako

Ghana FA Executive Council member George Amoako has conceded that the FA should have consulted the various stakeholders before allocating the FIFA COVID-19 relief fund to the various quarters.

The allocation of the monies to some quarters has been strongly opposed and objected by members of the Association.



According to the Executive Chairman of King Faisal, the GFA should have consulted the members to alleviate the disagreements and confusion that has resulted since the announcement of the allocation of the relief fund.



"I concede that we could have consulted before coming out with the allocation, that was the best option but you will bear with me that before we went into caucus to discuss this, the pressure was enormous so we couldn't have kept another 3 days to start consultations, we had to come out", George Amoako told Oyerepa FM.

"You are serving your club as an Exco, your Association members are not happy with some of these things, you sit down with them, jaw jaw and try to come to the center where all and sundry will agree and understand that this is what will augur well for us.



"We will evaluate our proposal and hopefully after meeting the clubs and other stakeholders, we will find a way out", he added.



Ghanasoccernet.com can confirm that the 18-Premier League teams have accepted the disbursement formula used in the allocation of the FIFA COVID-19 relief fund by the Ghana FA after a marathon meeting held on Wednesday.

