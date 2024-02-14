Coach Aboubakar Ouattara introduced to Hearts of Oak board

New head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Aboubakar Ouattara

The Public Relations Officer of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo has revealed that the club’s new head coach Aboubakar Ouattara has been introduced to the club’s board members last week Friday.

The 53-year-old former Asante Kotoko manager joins the Phobians on a two and half year deal with a lot of experience after also serving as Technical Director of Morocco’s Wydad Club Athletic.



Opare Addo told Asempa FM, “On Friday, there was a board meeting to present him to the board members and introduce him to the club as well.



“It’s going to be a two and a half years contract.



“Some people are writing certain things and don’t want to credit Aboubakar Ouattara for the good work he has done at Wydad Club Athletic.”

The Phobians will go into the second round of the Ghana Premier League with Coach experienced Ivory Coast tactician as their new head coach.



Ouattara is making a return to the Ghana football scene after almost two decades when he worked with Asante Kotoko and King Faisal.



The coach becomes the third man to lead the technical department of Hearts after Dutchman, Martinus Koopman, and caretaker coach Abdul Bashiru, who handled the team at different times during the first round of the season.